The Public Night Market is returning to Edmonton!

It’s happening on Friday, August 25, from 5 to 11 pm.

This popular summer block party featured over 65 vendors, vibrant DJ sets, and engaging activities for families and friends. There was one back in July, and more than 5,000 people went.

Not only are there food trucks and vendors on-site, but local restaurants in the area (High Street and Glenora Place) will also be extending their hours.

“High Street has been a “shop local” hotspot since before “shop local” was a trend,” said Beata Urbanska with Group Springwood Management in a media release.

“The collection of businesses have so much to offer everyone of any age: unique dining and shopping experiences in historic house settings.”

For a full rundown of the event and a tease of the next event, visit the site here.

“For four decades, High Street has been the go-to for local businesses, providing them with stunning storefronts in a scenic locale and ample FREE parking,” said Kirsta Franke, Market Founder, in the media release.

“Experience the heart of one of Edmonton’s trendiest neighborhoods and attend an amazing event that champions our cities smallest, local businesses!”

The Public Night Market

Where: 124th Street & 102nd Avenue NW

When: Friday, August 25, from 5 to 11 pm

Price: Free

Instagram