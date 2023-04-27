13 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: April 28 to 30

It’s shaping up to be a spectacular weekend here in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy it.

Sunny skies and temperatures of 20°C or higher are expected; it’s our first real taste of summer, and there are a ton of fantastic ways for you to enjoy it this weekend.

Here are our picks for the 13 best things to do in Edmonton on this final weekend of April:

What: Even though the Oilers will be hitting the road to Los Angeles soon, it doesn’t mean we can’t still turn the party up at Rogers Place! Although the watch party inside the arena is already sold out, it’ll be a blast to cheer on the boys in orange and blue at the watch party in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza at the ICE District Plaza.

Where: ICE District Plaza outside Rogers Place

When: April 29, time TBD

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, My Neighbour Totoro will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

What: With over 400 tables filled with crystals, minerals, jewellery, fossils, gemstones, beads, and home décor, this show has something for everyone! Whether you are looking for tumbled stones or giant Pink Amethyst specimens, the Edmonton Rock N’ Gem Show has it all.

Where: West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace

When: April 27 to 30

Cost: $2 per person

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 28 to May 7

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW)

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Cost: Start at $28.57

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. With temperatures expected to get as high as 25°C, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend outdoors.

What: For all you ghouls and goblins who never put the Halloween costumes away; enjoy a fabulous and spooky night of dancing and drag at Evolution Wonderlounge. There’s even a $250 prize for the best costume of the evening!

When: April 28 at 9 pm

Where: 10220 103rd Street

Cost: $11.98; tickets here

What: We are loving all of this warm air in Edmonton, and this is the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy a nice picnic spread with some friends. Check out our roundup of the most scenic parks in Edmonton for an amazing weekend outdoors.

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its fourth live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you simply won’t find anywhere else.

When: April 28 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each

What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 115th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!

When: April 17-29

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

What: If you were one of many who couldn’t score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, you’ll for sure want to check out Laser Taylor Swift at Telus World of Science. From early-career tracks like “Love Story” to hits like “Shake it Off,” “22,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” it’ll be a fantastic night with dazzling visuals under the Zeidler Dome.

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

When: Weekends and select weeknights until the end of May

Cost: $14.95 per person

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice weekend to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter