Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all dino lovers! The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton later this month, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour.

The exhibit is bringing its herd of animatronic dinosaurs to Edmonton from April 28 to May 7; tickets are available now.

This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some of the dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the Earth.

One experience that might not be exactly accurate, but is still really cool, is the ability to ride some of the dinos, as children can ride some of the dinosaurs wandering around the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

You might also like: 155,000 federal workers, including CRA, to strike nationwide Wednesday

You can watch the Oilers playoff away games at Rogers Place for $5

It turns out there's a hatch to let people in and out of the Talus Dome

Kids will also be able to meet the animatronic dinosaurs of tomorrow with the unbelievably adorable Baby Dino area.

It’s giving Cera from The Land Before Time. Way too cute.

New this year is the Excavation Station, where you can dig for fossils and “uncover ancient secrets like triceratops fossils, T-rex fossils, and more.”

Jurassic Quest has worked with paleontologists to ensure the dinosaurs are as realistic as possible.

North America’s largest dinosaur exhibit isn’t just stopping in Edmonton. It will also be in Lethbridge and Calgary, along with stops in Vancouver, Abbotsford, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and Regina.

When: April 28 to May 7

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW)

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Cost: Start at $28.57