Looking for the best steakhouses in Edmonton? It makes sense… YYC might be the most steak-loving city in the entire country.

Everyone knows that Alberta has some of the best cuts of beef in the world, so it’s no shocker that some killer steakhouses call this city home.

We’ve rounded up the best steakhouses in Edmonton you need to check out, from old-school service to modern joints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keg (@thekegsteakhouse)

While The Keg may not be the hippest kid on the block when it comes to steakhouses, it’s definitely a super dependable and affordable option for delicious beef. If you don’t come here for the steak, come for the French onion soup, double-baked loaded potato, and its Keg-style caesars.

Address: Locations across Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse (@eatpampa)

Try something different and head to Pampa for a culinary experience oozing with culture. Brazilian-style top sirloin is shaved with a metal rod and knife right in front of the patrons. With tons of other Brazilian sides and delicacies to choose from, you won’t be leaving here with an empty stomach.

Address: 9626 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Address: 17020 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABOR Restaurant (@sabor_yeg)

Sabor, from the same team behind all of the low-key great Bodega spots around the city, is a fantastic dining experience.

Not really a steakhouse, but there are outstanding dishes like the AAA beef tenderloin filet, red wine jus, grilled asparagus, and a hotel potato that make it feel well deserving of inclusion.

Address: 10220 103rd Street NW #109, Edmonton

Instagram

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth’s Chris Edmonton (@ruthschrisyeg)

Located along the historic Jasper Avenue in the heart of downtown, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a hugely popular chain that specializes in signature steaks and specialty sides.

Address: 9990 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUX Steakhouse+Bar 94 (@luxsteakhouse)

Using the finest of choice cuts of Alberta Beef, this steakhouse has a huge amount of high-quality steaks with tons of enhancers and escorts.

Address: 10150 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOSC (@doscrestaurant)

This steakhouse (and cocktail bar) serves up A5 Japanese Wagyu and beef sourced directly from local Alberta farms.

There are butcher’s selections, signature entrees, and fun steak starters like the A5 Wagyu hot stone with volcanic salt, soy pickled onions, and jalapeños.

Address: 10190 104TH Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATLAS steak + fish (@atlassteakandfish)

Known for its romantic ambience, Atlas Steak and Fish is a flirtatious twist on the classic steakhouse. The elegant dining room, amazing culinary creations, and occasional piano music make it one of the best date spots in YEG. Oysters, charcuterie boards, seafood, and steak are all great dishes for sparking romance.

Address: Starlight Casino in West Edmonton Mall

Instagram

Conveniently located in Chappelle Square, this is a boutique steakhouse designed to fit into the 21st century.

Address: 6492 Cartmell Road SW, Edmonton

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sawmill Restaurant Group (@sawmillrestaurant)

Sawmill is a popular restaurant group in the YEG area, and the steakhouse in the city is one of the most popular spots.

The menu has all sorts of food, with a steak menu that also has seafood, prime rib, sides, and more.

Address: 4810 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayloft Steak + Fish (@hayloftsteakfish)

Located in the Cameron Heights community, this spot for surf and turf serves up fine dining and comforting steak and fish dishes supplied by local farmers and mongers.

Address: 639 Cameron Heights Drive NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Redux Program (@reduxprogram)

This popular restaurant serves modern Canadian cuisine using ingredients from local farms and ranches.

Address: 10643 – 123rd Street, Edmonton

Instagram