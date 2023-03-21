All the Edmonton restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Filipino Restaurant Month is just a couple of weeks away!

When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced last year that Canada would be getting its first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were so excited.

Well, it’s back for another year!

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

From April 1 to 30, four different Filipino restaurants in Edmonton will be available for diners to discover and try.

YEG diners can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.

Address: 11650 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 7451 Roper Road NW, Edmonton

Address: 10621 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 8900 114th Street NW, Edmonton

Manila Grill Express

Address: 13905 127th Street NW, Edmonton

