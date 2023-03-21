All the Edmonton restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
Filipino Restaurant Month is just a couple of weeks away!
When the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced last year that Canada would be getting its first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month, people were so excited.
Well, it’s back for another year!
For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.
That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.
- You might also like:
- 5 best Edmonton food events to check out this week
- Over 15 of the best places to grab a burger in Edmonton (MAP)
- 3 Edmonton restaurants and bars that closed their doors this winter
From April 1 to 30, four different Filipino restaurants in Edmonton will be available for diners to discover and try.
YEG diners can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.
Max’s Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Address: 11650 142nd Street NW, Edmonton
Cebuchon & BBQ
View this post on Instagram
Address: 7451 Roper Road NW, Edmonton
Filistix
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10621 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Address: 8900 114th Street NW, Edmonton
Manila Grill Express
View this post on Instagram
Address: 13905 127th Street NW, Edmonton