Edmonton's about to get a taste of summer with highs reaching 25°C

Edmonton is about to get its first real taste of summer and we couldn’t be more excited.

The forecast is in, and Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts nothing but sunshine this weekend, with temperatures soaring as high as 25°C.

Things may be a little rainy for a few days, but Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 18°C. It gets even better on Saturday, with a high of 20°C; you better believe downtown will be packed with people for the Oilers vs Kings Game 6 watch party.

Sunday’s the best of all, with an incredible forecasted high of 25°C.

Temperatures around this range are relatively normal to see this time of year. However, ECCC has noticed Edmonton has been hitting the 20°C mark earlier over the last five years.

According to ECCC meteorologists, these are the dates Edmonton has hit its first 20°C day of the year since 2017:

2017: May 5

2018: April 24

2019: April 22

2020: April 20

2021: April 16

2022: April 8

Edmonton nearly hit the 20°C mark earlier this month; the warmest day we’ve seen so far was April 8, when the high reached 18.2°C.

So, make sure you get out and enjoy the first hot and sunny weekend of 2023!