You can check out this immersive Taylor Swift show right now in Edmonton

Swifties in Edmonton will have something to look forward to with a new Taylor Swift laser show on right now.

If you were one of many who couldn’t score tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour, you’ll for sure want to check out Laser Taylor Swift at Telus World of Science.

“Laser Taylor Swift takes her biggest hits and brings them to life in dazzling laser light,” Telus World of Science said.

All evening, you can bop along to some of Swift’s best-known songs from her expansive catalogue.

From early-career tracks like “Love Story” to hits like “Shake it Off,” “22,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” it’ll be a fantastic night with dazzling visuals under the Zeidler Dome.

“Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. With over 200 million records sold, a shelf full of Grammys, and an army of fans, Taylor Swift is an inspiration for generations,” Telus World of Science boasted.

Playlists might vary per performance but will include tracks such as:

“You Need To Calm Down”

“22”

“Anti-Hero”

“Love Story”

“Exile”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

“Willow”

“Lavender Haze”

“…Ready For It?”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“Bad Blood”

“Blank Space”

“You Belong With Me”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“Shake It Off”

The show’s run time is just under an hour, and tickets cost $14.95 — a much more reasonable price than the Eras Tour, in our humble opinion.

Laser Taylor Swift will be at the Zeidler Dome at Telus World of Science on weekends and select weeknights until the end of May. Click here to get your tickets.