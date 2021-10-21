8 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: October 22 to 24

Halloween is fast approaching, and there are plenty of spooky things to do in Edmonton this weekend to really get you into the festive spirit.

If you aren’t the Halloween type — don’t worry, maybe check out some stars in a national park west of our city or a massive craft beer festival. Whatever floats your boat!

What: Pick from literally hundreds of brews (more than 500, in fact) at the Edmonton Craft Beer Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre. With over 100 breweries taking part, it’s surely something to look forward to this weekend in Edmonton.

When: October 22 and 23

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Starting at $19.99

What: DARK is taking over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters, like a killer clown and his evil minions or blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside. With three immersive haunting experiences to be enjoyed, it’s definitely one of the spookiest things this weekend in Edmonton.

When: October 22,23

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (7000 143 Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $45; tickets can be purchased here

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries.

When: October 22,23,24

Time: 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns this weekend with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Warped, the main haunted house, and Dusk-Rise of the Dead, an outdoor New Orleans-inspired cemetery. It’s certainly the scariest October fun you can have this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $29.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town.

When: Now to October 31

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during a brisk October day this weekend in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: A staple Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo is back for another year. Get dressed up in your costumes and bring a reusable treat bag to collect candy from the trick-or-treat stations around the zoo.

When: October 23, 24

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo, 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

Cost: Tickets for Boo at the Zoo are available online only and regular admission rates apply. Tickets will be online.

What: Gateway to the stars at Elk Island National Park offers the perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. It’s a galactic experience that you don’t want to miss on a cool October night.

When: October 22,23

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $11.70 per person, plus a valid park pass