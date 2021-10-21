FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

BC fast-food chain Triple O's opens new Edmonton location

Oct 21 2021
Time to enjoy a new burger spot in our city.

BC fast-food franchise Triple O’s has opened a second location in Edmonton.

Triple O’s is a fan favourite when it comes to burgers, fries, and shakes. Its restaurant is now open at 15525 111 Avenue NW, Edmonton.

The restaurant opened on Wednesday, October 20.

It’s the second location in our city, but the first to offer a drive-thru.

 

The new Edmonton spot joins three other locations in Alberta, with additional Triple O’s in Calgary and Lacombe.

Triple O’s Edmonton

Address: 15525 111 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 9 pm, Saturday/Sunday, 8 am to 9 pm
Phone: 780-454-7468

Instagram 

