4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles western Alberta

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck western Alberta Wednesday night, with reports of it being felt across central Alberta.

According to Earthquakes Canada, it hit just before 9:30 pm.

The quake was 37 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House and 10 kilometres deep.

There were no damage reports, Earthquakes Canada said.

The tremor could even be felt by people in Edmonton, Red Deer and other communities, with many people taking to social media asking if others had experienced the quake.

Felt in Red Deer — Dizz 🇨🇦 (@DizzLette) October 21, 2021

Felt SW of Calmar — Bonnie Wurban (@Zoebookworm) October 21, 2021

Felt this in St. Albert! Did not know what it was in the moment. First earthquake felt by me! #yeg #stalbert https://t.co/nFXwFoPei5 — Tim Mushey (@TimM799611) October 21, 2021

Minor Earthquake? Or explosion/crash? wind? Felt something physical- anyone else in #yeg ? — Kyla – ‘gentle warrior’ (@feschukphoto) October 21, 2021

….did we seriously just have an earthquake?? 😰 #yeg — Jack-o-Lantaryn 🎃🦊 (@tarynor) October 21, 2021

If you felt the earthquake, the Canadian government suggests to fill out this form.