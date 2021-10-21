News

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles western Alberta

Laine Mitchell
Oct 21 2021, 6:25 am
Inked Pixels/Shutterstock

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck western Alberta Wednesday night, with reports of it being felt across central Alberta.

According to Earthquakes Canada, it hit just before 9:30 pm.

The quake was 37 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House and 10 kilometres deep.

Earthquake Canada

There were no damage reports, Earthquakes Canada said.

The tremor could even be felt by people in Edmonton, Red Deer and other communities, with many people taking to social media asking if others had experienced the quake.

If you felt the earthquake, the Canadian government suggests to fill out this form.

