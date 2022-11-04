Air Canada just revealed its list of the best new restaurants in the country for 2022.

Two restaurants in Calgary made the cut, but unfortunately, no Edmonton eateries made it.

Major Tom and Mot To both made the top 10 and were the only Alberta restaurants to do so.

There were other prizes given as well, like Canada’s Cocktail of the Year, with several Canadian restaurants also landing spots on the best new takeout list. It’s a high honour, especially with takeout and delivery services more popular than ever.

Despite not making the main list of new restaurants, one popular Edmonton food spot managed to make the list of Canada’s Best New Takeout: Pei Pei Chei Ow.

Operating inside the Whiskeyjack Art House, this new concept focuses on Indigenous traditions and flavours. Chef Scott Jonathan Iserhoff creates inventive dishes unique to most city’s culinary landscapes, like stuffed squash blossoms, dressed garden tomatoes, or the much-loved Three Berry BBQ Brisket Sandwich,

To the many regulars of this hot new pop-up spot, it makes perfect sense Pei Pei Chei Ow landed on Air Canada’s Best New Takeout list.

Each year, Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

For the best new restaurants list, aside from the two Calgary places, five spots went to Ontario restaurants, while two were in Quebec, and one was in BC.

Any spots that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, were up for consideration.