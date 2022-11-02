No Edmonton eateries made Air Canada's Best New Restaurant list

Edmontonians love their local restaurants, so it may be a tough pill to swallow when looking at Air Canada’s picks for the 10 best new restaurants in the country in 2022.

Edmonton was completely shut out of the list, which is particularly disappointing because there were so many spots that made the long list, like Fu’s Repair Shop, a stylish late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch.

There were two Alberta spots that made the list, both of which are in Calgary. Major Tom and Mot To both made the top 10 for 2022.

Each year Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

Five spots went to Ontario restaurants, while two were in Quebec, and one was in BC.

Any spots that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, are up for consideration.

Despite the omission of Edmonton locations over the past two years, the city is no stranger to the list. In 2018, Bündok made the acclaimed shortlist, and in 2017, Edmonton had three restaurants make the list: Clementine, Cafe Linnea, and the Alder Room.

So Edmonton, there is always next year.

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list was announced on November 1, 2022.