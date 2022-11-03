Air Canada just revealed its list of the best new restaurants in the country for 2022.

Now, the winners have been revealed, and two restaurants in Calgary made the cut.

Major Tom and Mot To both made the top 10 and were the only Alberta restaurants to do so.

Major Tom is a chic, impressive, and exclusive restaurant with a “’60s supper club” design and unobstructed city and mountain views from the 40th floor.

Not only did Major Tom win one of the best new restaurants in Canada, but it also took home the top prize in another category: Canada’s Best Cocktail of the Year.

The cocktail that did it for MT was the All the Way Up, a twist on the classic Manhattan drink. The classic version is traditionally made using rye or Canadian whisky, sweet vermouth, bitters, and a cherry garnish.

The All the Way Up uses a Japanese whisky instead (Suntory Toki), Amaro Montenegro in place of the red vermouth, apricot liqueur for the sweet fruit finish the cherry normally gives you, and flavours of pistachio to make it something entirely unique.

The entire cocktail menu at Major Tom is made up of classic and invented cocktails, and this top prize makes the All the Way Up a sure standout and must-order during any visit to the 40th floor.

This restaurant also placed 12th this year on Canada’s Best Restaurants list, so it’s certainly racking up the trophies in just its first year of being open.

Each year, Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

Five spots went to Ontario restaurants, while two were in Quebec, and one was in BC.

Any spots that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, were up for consideration.