Alberta to announce plan to lift "almost all restrictions" by March

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has revealed the province will announce its plans to lift almost all COVID-19 restrictions by March 1.

Kenney tweeted Monday evening that the provincial government will announce a final decision about proceeding to phase two of the reopening plan. On March 1, the government will lift almost all restrictions.

On Saturday, February 26 the government will announce a final decision about proceeding to Phase Two of our plan to lift almost all restrictions on March 1. We will make a prudent decision based on the latest data. (2/3) — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 22, 2022

Kenney went on to say in a follow-up tweet that “damaging restrictions should not last one day longer than necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. We must learn to live with COVID and get our lives back to normal.”

Earlier this month, the province did away with its COVID-19 vaccine passport system as the first restriction to be lifted.

Alberta reported 619 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 15,384.