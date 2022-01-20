Edmonton is going to have to wait even longer for the highly anticipated Home and Away sports bar to open.

Originally slated to open in the fall of last year and then again in December, we now know it will be waiting until the restrictions put in place on December 24 have changed.

“Home & Away YEG will open when Alberta lifts these current restrictions,” Sarmad Rizvi, a Home and Away Partner, told Dished Edmonton.

“It was a tough decision but at the end of the day we didn’t want to open in a new city and only be able to showcase 1/10th of our concept.”

“Home & Away is about fun, friends, sports, music, and dancing – it didn’t seem right to open without being able to showcase all of it,” Rizvi added.

People have been very excited about this new spot because of the strong reputation that the Calgary location has.

“We’ve always been about classic comfort food, but we like to add our own twist and showcase the best plates we can using as many local suppliers as possible,” he added.

It’s definitely a Flames bar in Calgary, but Home and Away will surely be a go-to spot for Oilers fans once it opens up.

Situated in the Ice District just minutes from Rogers Arena, this second outpost is opening in the same space as the legendary Mercer Tavern that closed its doors last year.

“We’re honoured to partner with The Mercer Tavern on this project,” Rizvi told Dished.

“It was such a legendary local business here in Edmonton, and I think the two of us coming together is the perfect fit.”

“Not to mention being in the Mercer Warehouse itself, with all its history and beauty is something we do not take for granted.”

“We cannot wait to join the other great establishments in the area like Baijiu, Rostizado & Campio Brewing and provide a new community hub for everyone in Downtown YEG,” he added.

Home and Away will hopefully have two locations open soon, both being the go-to spots for hockey lovers in the city, even if they are rivals.

The first and only other Home and Away location is currently open for business in Calgary at 1207 1st Street SW.

We’ll keep you up to date on when an official opening date is announced.

