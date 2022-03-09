Edmonton absolutely loves food festivals, and the Edmonton Downtown Dining Week is definitely a highlight on the calendar.

Starting March 30 and running until April 10, the Edmonton Dining Week is back with so many options for everyone to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown (@edmontondtwn)

This year, 58 different restaurants and food spots are joining in on the festivities. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you want to find.

Special deals at these spots will be going for $20, $35, $50, and even $65 for multi-course meals, from steakhouses to sushi shops. Many of the food spots on this list offer more than one option.

That means there are well over a hundred different menus to choose from.

Not only are you able to see all of the restaurants you can go visit during this annual culinary festival, but you can see exactly what dish each restaurant will be serving up.

You may not be able to make it through all 58 restaurants, or through all menus, but this way you can plan the perfect way to eat your way through the 11 days.

There will also be events running through the week of dining, like a taking a tour of the Downtown Farmers Market or enjoying flights of beer and tours at with some of the city’s finest brewers.

The list of participating restaurants has officially been revealed. Check out all the spots to try during Edmonton Downtown Dining Week.

Edmonton Downtown Dining Week

Where: Participating restaurants

When: March 30 to April 10

Price: $20, $35, $50 and $65 multi-course menus