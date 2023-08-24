10 free and fantastic things to do in Edmonton this September

Fall may be fast on its way, but there are still tons of festivals, markets, and events that are totally free to check out in Edmonton, and we love to see it.

If you’re looking for something fun to do this month but don’t want to break the bank, we’ve got you covered. From free outdoor movies to some exciting festivals, check out these 10 free things to do in Edmonton this month.

What: Celebrate Edmonton’s mural culture with a massive party taking over Alex Decoteau Park this month! This party is totally free to attend with registration. Witness a live mural being painted, go on a tour of nearby murals, and take in some fantastic live music from local Edmonton artists! Plus, with beer gardens on site, could it get any better?

When: September 9 from 3 to 8 pm

Where: Alex Decoteau Park — 10230 105th Street NW

WILDNorth is hosting the Edmonton Wildlife Festival, and it’s a fantastic way to celebrate our wild neighbours and support an organization that rescues, treats, and releases injured and orphaned wildlife in northern Alberta. It’s free to attend, however, donations are encouraged for some of the activities. And yes, there will be animals.

When: Saturday, September 9

Where: Queen Mary Park — 10844 117th Street

What: Taking place on the stunning parkland alongside Strathearn Drive, the Strathearn Art Walk is something we look forward to every September, and it’s totally free to check out! Even if you don’t pick something up, it’s a great day browsing through so much local art.

Where: Along Strathearn Drive

When: September 9 and 10 from 12 to 7 pm

What: Picture it: it’s a sunny, crisp fall day in Edmonton, the trees are vibrant, and your fall playlist is on repeat. Oh yes, fall is almost here, which means it’s time to go visit the best spots in Edmonton to see the leaves change. Grab that pumpkin spice latte, some plaid, and a comfy pair of shoes, and check out these gorgeous spots to see fall foliage in YEG.

What: Free outdoor movies are taking place in locations around Edmonton this September, including Matilda and Dazed and Confused being shown on the big screen. Grab a chair and a bite to eat, and enjoy one of these free outdoor movies this September.

What: The final three Alberta Avenue Night Markets take place this month, and they are all free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out in a variety of locations. There will be plenty of amazing spots to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: September 1 and 8 at Battista’s Calzone, September 15 at Downtown Auto

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

What: Savour Strathcona is an annual celebration of local food and art in Strathcona County, and it’s free to check out. The event features local independent restaurants and food trucks with sample sizes of their wares available for purchase. The festival will also have an art market and live music to enjoy.

Where: Strathcona County Community Centre — 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

When: Sunday, September 10 from 3 to 7 pm

What: It’s always a great time browsing the stalls of our local farmers’ markets, even if you don’t end up picking anything up. Check out our list of some Edmonton-area markets we’re looking forward to this season.

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park network in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a warm afternoon.