FREE outdoor movies screening across Edmonton this summer

Jul 14 2023, 4:59 pm
FREE outdoor movies screening across Edmonton this summer
Nothing is better than a summer evening outdoors, especially when you can gather with your friends and family and save a few bucks while doing it.

Outdoor movies are taking place across Edmonton, and they’re all free to check out.

Here are some of the events happening this summer:

Movies on the Square

This fantastic event is back for the summer, and it’s totally free to check out. In addition to food trucks on-site, you can enjoy some pre-screening entertainment on the Square before taking in the film on a three-story inflatable screen.

When: My Fair Lady on August 16 at 7 pm, Matilda on September 8 at 6 pm
Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Movies at the Mile

Sit down at a picnic table or bring a lawn chair and take in a movie at Century Mile! In addition to the free film, enjoy hot dogs, drinks, popcorn, and Sipps Soda Shoppe. This summer’s film will be the audience’s choice.

When: August 9 at 7 pm
Where: 4711 Airport Perimeter Road, Nisku

Immersive Cinema Experience in the ICE District

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICE District (@icedistrict)


Movie lovers are invited to the ICE District plaza to take in a film and some entertainment for free! This exciting experience will offer a bouncy castle, face painter, balloon artist, photo booth and more. Popcorn, delicious snacks, and refreshing beverages will also be available for purchase.

When: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on July 15 at 1 pm; Sing 2 and Mamma Mia! on August 19 at 1 pm; Dazed and Confused on September 9 at 1 pm
Where: ICE District Plaza

Movie Under the Stars in Fort Saskatchewan

Often attracting up to 1,000 people, this cinema experience in Fort Saskatchewan includes a whole host of pre-show activities so you can make the most out of your evening. Best of all, it’s free too!

When: August 18 at 9 pm
Where: Legacy Park — 100th Avenue and 101st Street, Fort Saskatchewan

