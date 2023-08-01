10 incredible and totally free things to do in Edmonton this August

If you’re looking for something fun to do this month but don’t want to break the bank, we’ve got you covered.

This time of year sees a whole range of festivals, markets, and events that are totally free to check out, and we love to see them. From free outdoor movies to some major festivals, check out these 10 free things to do in Edmonton this month:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Avenue BA (@albertaaveba)

What: Three Alberta Avenue Night Markets take place this month, and it’s all free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.

When: August 11 (Battista’s Calzone — 11745 84th Street), August 18 (Mona Lisa Pub — 9606 118th Avenue), and August 25 (Canadian Dollar Store — 9035 118th Avenue)

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Heritage Festival (@yegheritagefest)

What: The Edmonton Heritage Festival is a three-day event to sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism. Enjoy the tastes, sights, and sounds from over 60 countries at 50 outdoor pavilions.

Where: Borden Park

When: August 5 to 7

Tickets: Free admission

You might also like: The August forecast for Alberta is out and the sizzling heat is going nowhere

Long-missed fried chicken food spot in Edmonton officially has a reopening date

10 most expensive homes on the market in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton River Valley (@edmontonrivervalley)

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cariwest (@cariwestyeg)

What: For nearly 40 years, this festival has provided a platform to celebrate Caribbean culture. Take in all of the incredible music, art, cuisine, and carnival culture at this three-day extravaganza.

Where: Downtown Edmonton and Churchill Square

When: August 11 to 13

What: Free outdoor movies are showing on big screens across Edmonton this August. This month, enjoy My Fair Lady at Sir Winston Churchill Square, a double-feature event at ICE District Plaza, and a movie under the stars in Fort Saskatchewan.

Where: Various locations in and around Edmonton

When: Varies; check here for details

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy performances, lucky draws, shops, food, drinks, and fun activities for kids at the Chinatown Summer Festival. This one-day event is free to attend and showcases the best this historic neighbourhood has to offer.

Where: 97th Street between 105A to 107th Avenue

When: Sunday, August 20 from 11 am to 7:30 pm

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (@dtmarketyeg)

What: It’s always a great time browsing the stalls of our local farmers’ markets, even if you don’t end up picking anything up. Check out our list of some Edmonton-area markets we’re looking forward to this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legislative Assembly of Alberta (@legassemblyofab)

What: The Alberta Legislature grounds are immaculately kept, and it’s a beautiful spot to walk around or have a picnic somewhere shaded. Best of all, it’s always free to explore!

What: As we head into the final stretch of summer, take advantage of some gorgeous nearby lakes as something free and fun to do. Check out our roundup of some of the best nearby lakes and enjoy those sandy beaches and cool waters.