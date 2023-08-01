10 incredible and totally free things to do in Edmonton this August
If you’re looking for something fun to do this month but don’t want to break the bank, we’ve got you covered.
This time of year sees a whole range of festivals, markets, and events that are totally free to check out, and we love to see them. From free outdoor movies to some major festivals, check out these 10 free things to do in Edmonton this month:
Alberta Avenue District Night Markets
View this post on Instagram
What: Three Alberta Avenue Night Markets take place this month, and it’s all free to check out. Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
When: August 11 (Battista’s Calzone — 11745 84th Street), August 18 (Mona Lisa Pub — 9606 118th Avenue), and August 25 (Canadian Dollar Store — 9035 118th Avenue)
Cost: Free
Heritage Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: The Edmonton Heritage Festival is a three-day event to sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism. Enjoy the tastes, sights, and sounds from over 60 countries at 50 outdoor pavilions.
Where: Borden Park
When: August 5 to 7
Tickets: Free admission
Explore the River Valley
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon.
Cariwest Caribbean Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: For nearly 40 years, this festival has provided a platform to celebrate Caribbean culture. Take in all of the incredible music, art, cuisine, and carnival culture at this three-day extravaganza.
Where: Downtown Edmonton and Churchill Square
When: August 11 to 13
Free outdoor movies
What: Free outdoor movies are showing on big screens across Edmonton this August. This month, enjoy My Fair Lady at Sir Winston Churchill Square, a double-feature event at ICE District Plaza, and a movie under the stars in Fort Saskatchewan.
Where: Various locations in and around Edmonton
When: Varies; check here for details
Cost: Free
Chinatown Summer Festival
What: Enjoy performances, lucky draws, shops, food, drinks, and fun activities for kids at the Chinatown Summer Festival. This one-day event is free to attend and showcases the best this historic neighbourhood has to offer.
Where: 97th Street between 105A to 107th Avenue
When: Sunday, August 20 from 11 am to 7:30 pm
Cost: Free
Free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta
View this post on Instagram
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: Last Thursday of the month
Hit up a farmers’ market
View this post on Instagram
What: It’s always a great time browsing the stalls of our local farmers’ markets, even if you don’t end up picking anything up. Check out our list of some Edmonton-area markets we’re looking forward to this season.
Go for a stroll around the Alberta Legislature grounds
View this post on Instagram
What: The Alberta Legislature grounds are immaculately kept, and it’s a beautiful spot to walk around or have a picnic somewhere shaded. Best of all, it’s always free to explore!
Go swim in a lake
What: As we head into the final stretch of summer, take advantage of some gorgeous nearby lakes as something free and fun to do. Check out our roundup of some of the best nearby lakes and enjoy those sandy beaches and cool waters.