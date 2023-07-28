10 most expensive homes on the market in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Do you have a cool $6 million burning a hole in your pocket?

Congratulations, you can afford the home at the top of this list, with $5,000 to spare.

Here are the 10 most expensive homes in Edmonton listed on Zoocasa.

Coming in at number 10 on the list is 1403 Woodward Crescent, a gorgeous home in southwest Edmonton backing onto the Wolf Willow Ravine. Each of the four bedrooms in this home has an ensuite, the appliances are all top-of-the-line, and the views from the back of the house are immaculate.

Pathways through the trees of this 1.5-acre property take you to several lookout points and the home’s gorgeous patio area, which features a rustic cabin-like outdoor shelter that is a prime spot to hang in year-round. Inside the house, you’ll find four bedrooms and four bathrooms in a space that exudes warmth and luxury.

Two homes inside this exclusive gated community in the Keswick area appear on Edmonton’s 10 most expensive homes list. This elegant modern home offers four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and incredible panoramic views.

At number seven, this home is truly one of a kind, and they did not skimp out anywhere. This four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home comes complete with an elevator, custom firepit and outdoor seating area, and a stunning indoor pool and sauna.

For $4.25 million, you could own this stunning walkout bungalow located directly on the North Saskatchewan River. This breathtaking home is situated on one acre of land and offers views you won’t find anywhere else in Edmonton. After being owned and loved by the same family for 50 years, this sale is a rare opportunity.

At number five, this luxurious five-bedroom custom-built home overlooks the river valley in a picturesque setting. The rooftop deck offers a covered hot tub and panoramic views, and inside, you’ll find a wine cellar and home theatre. The outside offers even more, with a lap pool in the meticulously kept backyard.

Edmonton’s fourth most expensive home is a mansion tucked away behind a private gate in the Mill Creek Ravine, previously occupied by an Edmonton Oiler. Listed for $4.7 million, Tyson Barrie and his family rented this property during his time in Edmonton.

The second home on this list to be located in the exclusive community of the Banks at Hendriks Pointe, this incredible home spans three levels. It has a panoramic roof deck, a private elevator, and thoughtful craftsmanship throughout. The lower level offers a gym, a home theatre, and multiple walkouts to a lower patio.

You’ll almost feel as if you’re living in a castle in Edmonton’s second most expensive home. Situated on two areas of immaculately-kept grounds, the inside of this home is just as stunning, featuring a massive fireplace wall and sunroom.

Edmonton’s most expensive home is 9020 Valleyview Drive, which offers breathtaking views of the river valley and downtown with floor-to-ceiling windows spanning each floor. Inside the home, you’ll find a stunning 28-foot-tall waterfall illuminated by a natural skylight, in addition to more than 7,300 square feet of living space.