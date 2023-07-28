Ralph’s Fried Chicken is returning and now with an official date for reopening.

The Handi Mart — a popular food mart in Edmonton for its fried chicken — officially closed back in October.

So when is it reopening?

“The date set for Ralph’s Fried Chicken’s Grand opening will be Monday, July 31,” management tweeted out.

“We can’t wait to see you all and it will be our family’s honor to serve Edmonton once again.”

It’s opening in a new location, at 10807 Castle Downs Road, at noon.

That Strathearn-area spot (9508 87th Street NW) had been a part of the community for more than 35 years. It was a neighbourhood institution when it comes to fried chicken and fries. It was a sad closure not just because of the food but because it was a locally owned gem that had been around for decades.

The closure was the result of a long-awaited residential development replacing many businesses in the area.

We are so thrilled it’s back.

