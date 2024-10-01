CuratedOutdoors

Your guide on things to do for the ultimate 24 hours in Edmonton this fall

Maria Markevich/Shutterstock │ 2009fotofriends/Shutterstock

Fall is easily the best time of year in Edmonton, but if you don’t have much time to soak in the season, we put together a little guide to dial in all those autumn vibes.

From Edmonton’s coziest coffee shops to the best spots to snap photos of the fall colours, here is your guide to the ultimate 24 hours in Edmonton this season.

Breakfast and a coffee someplace cozy

 

Start your day right with breakfast from one of Edmonton’s coziest brunch spots. We recommend Sugarbowl or the Highlevel Diner, two extra-cozy spots close to each other that offer incredible river valley views.

Take a stroll through a cozy neighbourhood

@petenault/Instagram│ Jana J Allingham/Shutterstock

Burn off your brunch and explore the charming and historic streets of Edmonton’s coziest neighbourhoods. From Highlands’ tree-lined streets to Riverdale’s comfy and secluded feel, check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest neighbourhoods.

Check out a cute bookstore

 

Autumn brings with it the buzz of academia, and it’s hard not to feel it in the air. Even if you’re not returning to school this semester, there’s never a wrong time to pop into a beautiful bookstore. From the Wee Book Inn to Daisy Chain, we rounded up some of Edmonton’s best independent bookstores for you to check out.

View the stunning fall colours of the river valley

2009fotofriends/Shutterstock

An essential stop for any Edmontonian, the Edmonton River Valley in the fall is a sight to behold. Don’t forget to snap a couple of pics for the ‘gram!

Get something warm and comforting to eat

With a bit of a chill in the air, you’ll probably want something to warm you up after walking through the river valley. Whether it’s pho, ramen, or just a hearty bowl of soup, we have you covered for all of the best eats in Edmonton.

Check out an Oilers game

 

The Oilers are finally back in action, and we’re excited to see it. They kick off the regular season on October 8, and as the fall progresses, there will be plenty of home games to watch.

Visit DARK or Deadmonton

weekend October

fortedmontonpark/Instagram, deadmontonhouse/Instagram

Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton has spooky haunted houses that will send chills down your spine, while Fort Edmonton Park’s DARK  is offering up several immersive haunting experiences. If you are in town to catch one of these events, we highly recommend you do so!

