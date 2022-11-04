Looking for the best pho in Edmonton? Look no pho-ther.

When it comes to well-seasoned, warming, liquid eats, nothing says comfort like a piping-hot bowl of pho. The Vietnamese noodle soup dish is composed of broth, silky rice noodles, a handful of herbs and vegetables, and thinly sliced meat.

It isn’t just pho either — there are so many incredible spots for Ramen in YEG as well.

Fragrant, steaming, and loaded with tender meat and soft-textured noodles, here’s our list of where to find delicious, slurp-worthy pho in Edmonton.

Specializing in these tasty sandwiches, small bites, and pho noodle soup, this is a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant serving authentic recipes in YEG.

Five different pho options make deciding on what to order difficult, especially with types like the spicy coconut seafood pho.

Address: 11765 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Whether you’re craving your favourite dish or in the mood to try something new, Rice King will have something that’s sure to satisfy you. From tasty pho and other soups to vermicelli, subs, appetizers, and salads, the wide selection of items makes for a new experience every time!

Address: 12966 82nd Street NW, Edmonton

This Edmonton-based pho chain has four locations where you can head to get a killer bowl of soup.

Address: 9621 167th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 11443 Kingsway NW, Edmonton

Address: 16948 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 6566 28th Avenue NW, Edmonton

This much-loved and family-owned Vietnamese spot specializes in Vietnamese soups, vermicelli bowls, rice dishes, and of course, pho.

There are tons of different noodle bowls here, with the two locations having slightly different options.

Address: 9103 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 4960 98th Avenue NW

Tau Bay is most famous for its Vietnamese soup and chicken noodle soup, and the different styles of pho on the menu certainly qualify.

Address: 10660 98th Street NW, Edmonton

One of the best spots for pho in Edmonton (and the most popular), Dang Good has many different pho options, like hot and sour seafood, lemongrass noodle, and beef sate, to name just a few.

Address: 13308 118th Avenue NW Edmonton

