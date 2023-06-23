10 of the best independent bookstores in and around Edmonton

Nothing is more relaxing than curling up with a good book.

What makes it even better, though, is knowing that the book was a total steal of a deal because you found it in a local used bookstore. Edmonton has a wealth of independent bookstores, and you never know what you’ll find.

Check out our list of the 10 best independent bookstores in Edmonton:

This is a fantastic used bookstore with two locations in Edmonton. The Wee Book Inn is best known for its iconic store cats and its amazing deals to be found on books and more.

Address: 10310 82nd Avenue

Address: 10332 Jasper Avenue

Audreys Books is the oldest indie bookstore in the city, having been incorporated in 1975. The shop is a total book-lovers dream, with its two levels hosting numerous in-store readings and literary events. Check it out! When you’re finished, head next door to The Commodore for some extra-cheap breakfast at an old-school diner.

Address: 10702 Jasper Avenue

Located in the Old Strathcona area, this cozy little shop is where you will find unique and rare finds you won’t see anywhere else. It’s bursting at the seams too, with more than 60,000 books for sale. We love to see it!

Address: 10115 81st Avenue

This sweet little shop is tucked away inside of the iconic Junque Cellar on Whyte Avenue. Here, you will find thousands of titles and a great selection of genres.

Address: 10442 82nd Avenue

For those looking for something special, The Edmonton Book Store specializes in rare books about Western Canada, Arctic regions, philosophy, and literature, and has more than 80,000 volumes in store. This is where you will find rare, out-of-print, and hard-to-find books in the city.

Address: 10533 82nd Avenue

The space at Glass Bookshop is stunning, and its merch is even cooler. If you don’t have time to swing by the gorgeous location in the Ritchie area, the shop offers free delivery in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Address: 9553 76th Avenue

This is the cutest bookshop you’ll see all day. Daisy Chain began as a bookstore on wheels but has since grown into two brick-and-mortar locations in the Edmonton area. This is a fantastic spot to pick up new and used books with its bright and cheery atmosphere.

Address: 12525 102nd Avenue, Edmonton

Address: 5010 50th Street, Beaumont

At The Bookseller, you’ll find all kinds of rare and out-of-print books including 19th and 20th-century first editions and collectible literature, as well as art, architecture, Biblical theology, philosophy, religious studies and history.

Address: 9562 82nd Avenue

Cozy up with a good book and a coffee at this shop, which offers a variety of quality used books, locally roasted coffee, and plenty of tasty treats to snack on. This is one shop in the Highlands neighbourhood you’ll definitely want to check out.

Address: 6419 112th Street

Just to the east of Edmonton is where you’ll find The Bookworm, an adorable little shop in Sherwood Park. The shop prides itself on its selection of children’s and young adult books in addition to its vast selection of gently used fiction and non-fiction books.

Address: #133 120 Wye Road, Sherwood Park