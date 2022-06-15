Edmonton restaurants that closed their doors this spring
Spring had many new spots open up in YEG, but sadly there were also many Edmonton restaurants that closed this spring.
Some of these closed places hope to reopen one day, others are permanently gone, and a few don’t know what the future holds. All of them will definitely be missed, especially since a few were some of the most popular places to eat in the city.
Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that closed this spring.
Burger Brawl
Burger Brawl, a trendy smash burger joint with a video game theme, sadly closed its doors for good.
Serving sides, cocktails, beers, and a wide array of creative burgers, this local spot was a favourite among many diners here in Edmonton.
There were more than 10 different wild burger creations to choose from, with names like the Dark Samus Burger and Sonic Burger.
Each was entirely original, with inventive and gourmet toppings loaded onto the smashed patties.
Address: 10505 106th Street NW, Edmonton
Langano Skies
Langano Skies was one of Edmonton’s most popular family-owned restaurants.
This Ethiopian restaurant, known for being one of the best African restaurants in Edmonton, is sadly shutting its doors after serving Edmonton for 18 years.
The food menu here had tons of main and vegetable dishes, from sambusa appetizers to tibs and hot entrees with platters that offer various traditional flavours and items.
Address: 9920 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cafe Blackbird
Cafe Blackbird was one of the most popular cafes in Edmonton.
Known for being much more than a coffee spot, this espresso-style neighbourhood cafe had amazing food options and killer drinks.
Located right in the heart of the Crestwood community, the focus here was on making hand-crafted food and drinks.
“After nearly eight wonderful years we are sad to announce the permanent closure of Café Blackbird,” the cafe stated in a recent Instagram post.
Address: 9640 142nd Street NW, Edmonton