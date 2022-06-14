Odd Burger, one of the fastest-growing vegan fast-food chains in the country, is set to open its first location in Edmonton.

Following plans to open a spot in Calgary, it looks like the Alberta expansion is also underway.

The franchisees are still working out the exact location and opening date.

“The city of Edmonton presents an incredible opportunity because of its large population and relatively limited selection of affordable plant-based restaurants,” said Utsang Desai, President of SGE, in a press release.

“We are confident that the people of Edmonton will crave Odd Burger just as much as they have across Ontario.”

In March 2022, the popular franchise signed an area representative agreement with SGE to bring 36 additional locations to Alberta and British Columbia within the next seven years. These are the exciting first steps.

“We are seeing a significant acceleration of our growth in Western Canada ever since we started working with the SGE group,” said James McInnes, Odd Burger Co-Founder and CEO, in the press release.

“Area representative agreements are an essential part of our growth strategy and it’s exciting to see the benefits of these partnerships already.”

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

The most famous burger on the menu is literally called the Famous Burger, a double-decker play on a Big Mac, with house-made chickpea patties, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and special sauce.

There will also be 40 new locations popping up in Ontario over the next four years.

This is a hot new spot, so whether you’re vegan or not, check this place out when it opens.

Odd Burger Edmonton

