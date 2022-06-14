6 road trip foodie destinations less than three hours from Edmonton (MAP)

There are so many amazing places to eat in the big city that it can be easy to overlook the great restaurants close to Edmonton.

Whether it’s to the country, the coulees, or the mountains, a simple three-hour drive can get you there.

Gas might be expensive right now, but it might be worth it to hit the open road and discover a new restaurant.

These are the best restaurants close to Edmonton that are worth driving for, in three hours or less.

Drumheller is a destination town and Bernie & The Boys Bistro is a destination dining spot. Come here for a menu that has it all, delicious comfort food, or try the three-pound Mammoth Burger.

There’s even a challenge to finish the burger that only a handful of people have ever accomplished. Maybe you have what it takes?

Drive over and find out. It might be a couple of minutes over three hours, but we’ll let it slide.

Address: 305 4th Street W, Drumheller

It’s All Greek To Me

Once you try the Greek food here, the drive won’t seem so bad.

The classic souvlaki and skewers are all here, but so are some unique casserole dishes and traditional dishes like calamari and ribs done Greek-style.

There are two few fantastic Greek spots and we are so thankful to have this one within three hours of driving distance.

Address: 3701 50th Avenue, Red Deer

Offering fresh and simple eats, this Central Alberta restaurant serves up comfort pub food like fish and chips, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

Address: 5021 50th Street, Lacombe

Address: 1927 50th Avenue, Red Deer

This gastropub has an amazing wine selection and a perfectly designed food menu to enjoy with. Cheese board appetizers and excellent mains like sweet Korean ribs are all incredibly delicious and certainly worth the drive.

Address: 4812 49th Street, Camrose

A somewhat legendary spot to the locals here, it’s the perfect spot to stop on your way through to Jasper or when visiting this lovely town.

It’s locally-owned and specializes in Mediterranean dishes, such as pizza, ribs, pasta, and prawn dishes, to name a few.

Address: 4901 49th Street, Athabasca

An Asian-inspired restaurant that also has massive and creative poutines and BOTH are delicious? It’s definitely one of the restaurants close to Edmonton that you have to make it to at some point.

Spring rolls and poutines, decide on the drive over.

Address: 5708 50th Avenue, Lloydminster

