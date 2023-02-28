3 Edmonton restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Edmonton sees many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time, and hope to see them reopen again sometime soon.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YEG.

Here are three Edmonton restaurants that closed in the last few months.

If you ask an Edmontonian where to find the best tacos, there’s a good chance Tres Carnales Taquería will be mentioned. This Mexican restaurant offered up traditional dishes with new, flavourful twists, like the amazing beef brisket taco topped with chiles, spices, and beer.

It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to adore the food here after an impressive 12 years of service.

“After 12 amazing years of serving #tacosforthepeople, we have made the difficult decision to permanently shut down operations,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

Address: 10119 100a Street NW, Edmonton

The local spot opened four and a half years ago, and the team announced on Instagram that it would be closing on Friday, December 23.

This was a quaint shop that specializes in soft-serve ice cream, with flavours like pandan and black sesame, as well as baked goods such as bilogs, a round sweet treat.

“We still love what we do, but we’re going to take a slight pause,” the team stated in the Instagram post.

Address: 10150A 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

High Dough — an adored spot in Edmonton for Detroit-style pizza — officially closed in November.

Known for serving square pies with square slices instead of round and triangular slices with crispy, cheesy, and charred edges, this is a sad loss for the Garneau community.

It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners in the area, but luckily there is still the new location at 7341 104th Street in Strathcona.

Address: 8424 109th Street NW, Edmonton

