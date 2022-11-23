Yelo’d Ice Cream + Bake Shoppe, a popular Filipino ice cream and bake shop in Edmonton, is sadly closing.

The local spot opened four and a half years ago, and the team announced on Instagram that it would be closing on Friday, December 23.

This is a quaint shop that specializes in soft-serve ice cream, with flavours like pandan and black sesame, as well as baked goods such as bilogs, a round sweet treat.

“We still love what we do, but we’re going to take a slight pause,” the team stated in the Instagram post.

“What does this mean? It means it’s time for you to stock up, come in and say hi and come enjoy some of your favourite Yelo’d original creations.”

Luckily, there is still a month left to check this place out for the first time, try some of the most spectacular flavours, or just grab as much as you can before it’s gone for good.

“We’d love to see your smiling faces over the next 5 weeks!” stated the post.

“Leading to Christmas we’ll be bringing back some oldies and launching some new Christmas baked goods too.”

Grabbing a cold treat here was always a fun experience. You’d start by choosing the style you wanted — whether it was an ice cream cone, cookie sandwich, milkshake, or otherwise — and then pick the flavour.

The signature ice cream here was the ube, a unique purple yam flavour, but there were so many others including mango, pandan, cookies and cream, and more. Cookies, cakes, and tasty bilogs were also on the menu. We will miss the coconut blondie with peanut butter butterscotch marshmallows.

“We appreciate you all so much and all the support you’ve provided over the years.”

Even though this is sad news for many in YEG, there is still hope for things to come in the new year.

“We’re going to miss y’all, but stay tuned for the amazing things we have planned for 2023,” said the team.

It looks like this might not be the last we hear from Yelo’d.

“We’re incredibly excited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yelo’d Ice Cream + Bake Shoppe (@yelod_icecream)

Yelo’d Ice Cream + Bake Shoppe

Address: 10150A 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram