There are some incredible Edmonton restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In March, several exciting new Edmonton restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from BBQ restaurant chains to new sandwich shops. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YEG.

February saw some outstanding new restaurant openings, but we are looking ahead.

Here are three Edmonton restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this month.

The Lunchbox is an exciting new sandwich shop opening sometime in mid-March.

We haven’t seen a menu yet, but a new sandwich shop is always exciting news. We do know that this spot will be serving up “freshly made, hardy and unique sandwiches with a selection of retro snacks.”

Address: 9707 – 110th Street NW, Edmonton

Famous for serving all of the classics, like pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, with all the sides, fixings, sandwiches, and more, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is barbecue heaven.

BBQ lovers of Edmonton can celebrate with the exciting announcement that a North Edmonton outpost will be opening soon (hopefully in March).

Address: 5184 127th Street Edmonton

Opening sometime in the spring (March?), this new concept is bringing all the tiki-inspired vibes to YEG. There are already several amazing spots to escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in Edmonton, and this new concept aims to be another.

Menu details are being kept under wraps right now, but the menu at this “modern gastropub” will be a fusion of Polynesian flavours. There will also be a raw bar, craft cocktails, and delicious food from the “God of Fire.”

Address: Whyte Avenue

