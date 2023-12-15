Crumbl Cookies: Viral dessert shop opens new Edmonton location today

Viral US dessert shop Crumbl Cookies is opening a brand-new Edmonton location today.

The popular store, famous for its “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” has rapidly expanded across Edmonton, with the new outpost opening at the Namao Centre today, December 15.

Now, even more Edmontonians will be able to get their hands on Crumbl’s huge selection of cookies that come perfectly packaged in the brand’s signature pink box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl Cookies Canada (@crumbl.ca)

Crumbl offers a weekly rotation of flavours that can be found on Instagram. Past flavours include mint brownie, pink sugar, strawberry crumb cake, waffle and more.

The Namao Centre store will be open from 8 am to 10 pm on weekdays and 8 am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, perfect for any late-night sugar cravings.

The cookie store has proven to be a hit in Edmonton following the launch of its first location at Rabbit Hill earlier this year. Since then, more stores have opened in Edmonton and surrounding areas, including Southlands, Sherwood Park and St. Albert.

Outposts have also opened up in Medicine Hat, Airdrie, Mississauga and Saskatoon.

Cookie lovers in Calgary won’t have too long to wait to try out these famous sweet treats either, as the city’s Quarry Park location is tentatively set to open in early 2024.

Address: 15831 97th Street, Edmonton

Instagram