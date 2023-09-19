The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants and bars in Edmonton that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that closed this summer.

Chartier

Known for its rustic French vibe, this spot for food, drinks, and baked goods was known for serving Quebec classics. It’s sad news to see it leaving the Alberta dining scene.

It’s still open until September 30 so technically it isn’t closed YET, but that’s great news.

Address:5012 50th Street Unit 102, Beaumont

Instagram

Narayannis Restaurant

“After 12 years of serving the community with Narayanni’s Restaurant — this is our LAST WEEK OPEN,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Come enjoy Mamma’s home cooking one last time!”

The last day of service was on Saturday, August 26.

Address: 10131 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram