4 notable Edmonton restaurants and bars that closed this summer

It’s always sad to see restaurants say goodbye, and this summer, Edmonton lost a fair few spots.

The restaurant business is notoriously tricky, and while several new spots opened their doors, there were also some casualties that will be greatly missed.

Here are some of the biggest restaurant and bar closures in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffle Bird (@wafflebirdyeg)



Waffle Bird, a popular spot serving chicken sandwiches and waffle platters, has closed its doors after two and a half years.

However, it’s not all bad news, as the restaurant is gearing up to move to a brand-new spot at 10347 80th Avenue NW. The move will allow the Waffle Bird to introduce indoor seating and overhaul its menu with new bites on the way, so watch this space!

Address: 8116 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diced YEG (@dicedyeg)

Diced, a board game eatery which opened in YEG in April, revealed it would be closing by the end of the summer.

“Despite the incredible support from many of you and the positive feedback we’ve received, we have found it challenging to generate consistent business at this new location,” Diced said in the Instagram post.

Address: 10704 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olia (@olia_ristorante)

Popular Italian spot Uccellino is undergoing some big changes, with the closure of its location on Jasper Avenue.

Luckily, Uccellino won’t be gone for good. It will reopen in a new location this fall under the name Olia. The menu will feature many of the dishes Edmontonians know and love from Uccellino, as well as some brand-new additions and a pasta-tasting menu.

Address: 10349 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NongBu Korean Eatery (@nongbu_korean)

NongBu Korean Eatery, a staple for authentic Korean cuisine in the city, closed its doors after a decade.

“Thank you for all the great stories and memories about what Nongbu means to you. We are so blessed to have had your loyal support and friendship over the years. It’s hard to believe that it has come to an end,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Address: 8115 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram