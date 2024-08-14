When it comes to Italian food in Edmonton, it doesn’t get much bigger than Uccellino. Connor McDavid has even shouted out the restaurant as one of his favourites in the city.

However, Uccellino has just revealed that some big changes are in the works, with its current space at 10349 Jasper Avenue set to close next month.

The modern Italian trattoria, owned by Chef Daniel Costa, opened in 2016 and serves antipasti, pasta, and more.

Luckily for Uccellino fans, this isn’t the end of the line, as the concept will reopen in early October at the Citizen building, right beside its new daytime cafe, Va!

Not only will Uccellino be moving locations, but it will also reopen under a new name: Olia.

While the restaurant will see some big changes, Uccellino assured diners that many of its classic dishes would remain on the menu, alongside some new dishes and even a potential pasta tasting menu.

“Uccellino as you know it may be closing but the vision and concept will carry on and evolve in a new home,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

As for the Jasper Avenue space, the restaurant also teased a brand-new concept slated to open in early 2025, so watch this space!

Address: 10349 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

