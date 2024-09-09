One of Edmonton’s most loved Korean restaurants has closed its doors in the city.

A staple of Korean cuisine in the city, NongBu Korean Eatery announced that it has permanently shuttered after 10 years.

The restaurant announced that it will close its doors for the last time on September 7 at its outpost at 8115 104th Street NW.

“Thank you for all the great stories and memories about what Nongbu means to you. We are so blessed to have had your loyal support and friendship over the years. It’s hard to believe that it has come to an end,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

NongBu is known for its wide array of Korean delicacies, from classic street food dishes to rice bowls and noodles, soups, and jeongol.

However, it is not the end of the line for the space, as NongBu revealed that the reins are being handed over to a new family that will be opening a new business in the space.

Address: 8115 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram