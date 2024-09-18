4 highly anticipated fall restaurant and bar openings in Edmonton

Here at Dished, we love nothing more than a new restaurant opening, and fall is gearing up to be a spectacular season in Edmonton.

Plenty of new spots and bars are opening in the city, and our to-eat lists are growing daily.

From large international chains to local eateries, here are some of the most highly anticipated restaurants and bars opening in Edmonton this fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chick-fil-A Canada (@chickfilacanada)



US chain Chick-fil-A has recently returned to Alberta, opening its first location at West Edmonton Mall this summer. However, the fun doesn’t stop there as Chick-fil-A will also open a new store at South Edmonton Common where diners can get their hands on its signature chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

Address: South Edmonton Common, Edmonton

Popular spot Jinya Ramen Bar is set to open its first Edmonton outpost on September 23. Jinya specializes in slow-cooked signature broths, each simmered in-house for 20 hours.

Up to 100 free bowls of ramen will be dished out on its opening day, with 50 available from lunch at 11 am and 50 more at dinner from 5 pm.

Address: 10037 109th Street NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uccellino (@uccellinoyeg)

Olia, the new incarnation of YEG spot Uccellino, is set to open in early October at its new location next to daytime cafe VA! The menu will feature many of the dishes Edmontonians know and love from Uccellino, as well as some brand-new additions and a pasta-tasting menu.

Address: 12016 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O’Byrne’s Irish Pub (@obyrnesirishpub)

Popular spot, O’Byrne’s Irish Pub has teased a fall opening for its new outpost at Edmonton’s Ice District.

The spot will feature plenty of snugs, private dining areas, a menu of dishes inspired by the Emerald Isle, and a host of Irish beverages on tap, such as Guinness, Harp Lager, and Magners Irish Cider.

Address: Ice District, Edmonton

