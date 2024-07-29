Diced, a newly-opened board game eatery in Edmonton, has sadly announced it will be closing its doors this summer.

The spot, which opened at 10704 124th Street in April, revealed it would be closing by the end of the summer as it had been difficult to generate consistent business.

“Despite the incredible support from many of you and the positive feedback we’ve received, we have found it challenging to generate consistent business at this new location,” Diced said in the Instagram post.

“With other projects on the horizon, we’ve decided to let go of Diced so we can regroup and focus on other ways we can support the amazing board game community in our city.”

Diced was launched by the teams behind Waffle Bird, Dining Car Cafe, and Tabletop Cafe. It offers a menu of pub-style fare and local craft beers, and of course, plenty of board games to keep diners occupied.

However, Diced fans will have a little bit longer to enjoy the space, as the team revealed it will be open until sometime in August.

“For now, we’ll be here serving up your favourite bites and brews and hosting board game nights until sometime in August,” the post continued.

Address: 10704 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram