Fried chicken spot Waffle Bird has said goodbye to its first location as it prepares to move.

Waffle Bird, a popular spot serving chicken sandwiches and waffle platters, has closed its doors at 8116 101st Street NW after two and a half years.

The restaurant is gearing up to move from its first location behind Pho Phat to a brand-new spot. The move will allow the spot to introduce indoor seating and overhaul its menu with new bites on the way.

“We love you and appreciate all your support the past 2.5 years. It hasn’t been easy all the time, but that’s the nature of the industry and the customers have been 99.99999% amazing,” Waffle Bird said in an Instagram post.

“Thank you so so much and we can’t wait to continue serving you at the new spot.”

Waffle Bird has yet to reveal its new location, but stay tuned for more details on the exciting update.

Address: 8116 101st Street NW, Edmonton

