An incredibly popular spot for ramen is finally gearing up to open in Edmonton this month.

Jinya Ramen Bar will officially open its first YEG outpost on September 23, and its first visitors will receive some big treats.

To celebrate its opening date, up to 100 free bowls of ramen will be dished out, with the first 50 available during its lunch service from 11 am, and another 50 will be up for grabs at dinner, starting from 5 pm.

Jinya Ramen Bar is known for its “slow-cooked” ramen, and its six signature broths are simmered for 20 hours in-house.

Each broth is flavoured with pork bones, chicken, and vegetables, as well as classic Japanese ingredients such as bonito, dashi, miso, and kombu.

In addition to flavourful ramen bowls, Jinya serves gyoza, tempura, sashimi, poke tacos, rice bowls, and curry.

Jinya’s Edmonton location will be the brand’s 64th, and it has outposts all over the US, as well as in Vancouver and Calgary.

Address: 10037 109th Street NW, Edmonton

