There are some incredible Edmonton restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In September, several exciting new Edmonton restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from pancake joints to mysterious new spots. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YEG.

Here are five Edmonton restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this month.

Not much is known about this new concept, but it looks like it’s opening in the spot of the closed-up High Dough pizza location (8424 109th Street NW). We haven’t seen a menu, but the team is excited, and so are the people in the comments.

Address: 8424 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Serving up signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, this restaurant has many other choices for breakfast and a long list of lunches. A quick scan of the tasty chain’s website has revealed another store that is touted as “coming soon,” located in southeast Edmonton in the Mill Woods area.

Address: 6504 28th Avenue NW

Odd Burger, one of the fastest-growing vegan fast-food chains in the country, is finally set to open its first Edmonton location soon. Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

Address: 336 Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton

Opening soon, this new outpost on 82nd Avenue is an exciting addition to the vibrant area that’s already filled with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YEG and not just crave it every time we make the trip to Banff.

Will it be open in September? We aren’t sure, but our fingers are tightly crossed.

Address: 10534 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

The Columbian, a popular coffee shop and roastery, is opening a new location in Edmonton this fall.

This will mark the fourth location for the cafe, with the other three spots found in the communities of Glenora, Parkallen, and the French Quarter. This new outpost will be in Mill Creek.

Address: 8905 99th Street NW, Edmonton

