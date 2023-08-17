FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchFood NewsRestaurant Openings

A second Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House location is coming to Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 17 2023, 6:13 pm
A second Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House location is coming to Edmonton
@woodstockstackedpancakehouse8 | @stackedpancakehousealliston/Instagram

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is a huge global brand and now another location is coming soon to Edmonton.

Serving up signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, this restaurant has many other choices for breakfast and a long list of lunch ones.

Earlier this year it was announced the first spot will be part of Ever Square, the seven-building development on Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard, just north of Whitemud Drive.

A quick scan of the tasty chains website has revealed another store that is touted as “coming soon,” located in southeast Edmonton in the Mill Woods area.

Calgary currently has three Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House locations, with two more on the way.

Breakfast plates, Benedicts, omelettes, and hashes are fantastic menu options here, but the chain has made a name for itself because of the pancakes, waffles, and French toast.

Cinnabun pancakes, New York strawberry cheesecake waffles, and Nutella Oreo waffles are just a few of the signature recipes you can find here.

If you opt for berries and cream, they’ll come topped with strawberries, blueberries, sweet cream, and a blueberry strawberry preserve.

There’s also an equally extensive lunch menu, with burgers, wraps, sandwiches, poutines, and more.

If you love a menu with delicious breakfast items and great lunch options, check out this spot.

Stay tuned for details on the opening of this new YEG location.

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House

Address: 6504 28th Avenue NW

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Breakfast & Brunch
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.