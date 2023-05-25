There are some incredible Edmonton restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In June, several exciting new Edmonton restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from fried chicken joints to new burger spots. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YEG.

May saw some outstanding new restaurant openings, but we are looking ahead.

Here are five Edmonton restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flirty Bird (@flirtybirdchicken)

Flirty Bird specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, including sandwiches, tenders, fries, and all of the sides.

Another one is now set to open very soon at 222 Baseline Road in Sherwood Park.

“We are ALMOST ready for you!!!” the team stated in an Instagram post.

Address: 222 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Instagram

Sure, maybe it’s in Jasper and not YEG, but we felt we should include it.

Opening June 24 in the stunning mountain town of Jasper, the restaurant is located beside a pristine mountain lake inside the Pyramid Lake Lodge. The views look beautiful and well worth a drive.

Address: Pyramid Lake Lodge — Pyramid Lake Road, Jasper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeaverTails (@beavertails)

Opening soon, this new outpost on 82nd Avenue is an exciting addition to the vibrant area that’s already filled with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YEG and not just crave it every time we make the trip to Banff.

Will it be open in June? We aren’t sure, but our fingers are tightly crossed.

Address: 10534 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Burger (@foxburgerbar)

The only location is located at 6423 112th Avenue NW, but sometime this summer a second spot will be opening up in Leduc. Here’s hoping it happens in June!

“Set to open this summer, we will be slinging smash burgers and crisp pints in the heart of Leduc,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

“We are incredibly excited!!!”

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baekjeong Korean BBQ House (@baekjeong_edmonton)

This will be just the second YEG spot for the much-loved brand, arriving in the growing and vibrant Mayfield Common area.

In the meantime, the other location can be found at 2874 Calgary Trail NW.

Serving juicy dishes in a vibrant and relaxing atmosphere, Baekjeong offers a completely unique cooking and dining experience.

Address: Mayfield Common

Instagram