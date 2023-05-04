The first Flirty Bird opened in Edmonton last year and it quickly became one of the most popular spots for fried chicken in YEG.

Another one is now set to open very soon at 222 Baseline Road in Sherwood Park.

“we are ALMOST ready for you!!!” the team stated in an Instagram post.

Flirty Bird specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, including sandwiches, tenders, fries, and all of the sides.

It isn’t all super spicy at Flirty Bird, though.

There are six different spice levels to choose from when picking out the chicken meal you’d like to try. The “no flirt” option means there’s no heat at all, and the “scorchin flirt” boasts of being the hottest chicken in the city.

It all depends on how brave you are. Once you’ve decided that, you can get to dive into the simple but delicious menu.

There’s a chicken sandwich, a chicken tenders meal, and the flirty fries. Simple and easy is the concept here, and it works because the food is so good. The flirty fries come with chopped chicken, slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles.

The staple sides you’d hope to see at a fried chicken spot are all here and allow you to customize your meal however you want. The macaroni salad and creamy slaw are must-orders because not only do they taste great, but they will help cool your mouth off.

If you’ve ever visited or heard about the Nashville hot chicken here, you know how exciting this is for fried chicken lovers in the Sherwood Park area.

Address: 222 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

