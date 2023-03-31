There are some incredible Edmonton restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In April, several exciting new Edmonton restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from BBQ restaurant chains to new wine bar concepts. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YEG.

March saw some outstanding new restaurant openings, but we are looking ahead.

Here are four Edmonton restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by darling (@darling.yeg)

Located at 9616 82nd Avenue NW, this new concept will have a menu that focuses on natural wines and small plates. It aims to be open sometime in April.

Address: 9616 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dickeys_edmonton

Famous for serving all of the classics, like pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, with all the sides, fixings, sandwiches, and more, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is barbecue heaven.

BBQ lovers of Edmonton can celebrate with the exciting announcement that a North Edmonton outpost will be opening soon (hopefully in April).

Address: 5184 127th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiki Tiki on Whyte (@tikionwhyte)

Opening sometime in the spring (April?), this new concept is bringing all the tiki-inspired vibes to YEG. There are already several amazing spots to escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in Edmonton, and this new concept aims to be another.

Menu details are being kept under wraps right now, but the menu at this “modern gastropub” will be a fusion of Polynesian flavours. There will also be a raw bar, craft cocktails, and delicious food from the “God of Fire.”

Address: Whyte Avenue

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeaverTails (@beavertails)

Opening soon, this new outpost on 82nd Avenue is an exciting addition to the vibrant area that’s already filled with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YEG and not just crave it every time we make the trip to Banff.

Will it be open in April? We aren’t sure but our fingers are tightly crossed.

Address: 10534 82nd Avenue, Edmonton