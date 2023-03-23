An exciting new brewery just opened in Edmonton: Polyrhythm Brewing.

The taproom space is an inclusive one that welcomes everyone.

Polyrhythm means “the combination of two or more rhythms played simultaneously.” It’s a balance and the beer here find it beautifully, brewed by a head brewer (Chelsea) who has many national competition medals under her belt.

Offering craft beer, paninis, and popcorn, this is a spot that someday could be considered one of the best breweries in YEG.

Expect beers of all different styles, like the Backbeat Blonde Ale, the 808 Irish Red, or the Beatbox Brown. There is currently a Click Track pale ale that has a “piney bitterness with a pineapple afterglow.”

It won’t be all beer, either. This spot has paninis! How is that not a more common menu concept for taprooms?

Each panini is $12.50, whether you go for the Jazz Fest made up of Montreal smoked meat, mixed mustards on Bon Ton light rye, and garnished with a sweet pickle, or the Warpig with old-fashioned ham, Havarti cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, mayo, and arugula on Bon Ton light rye bread.

Check out this new spot, grab a bag of popcorn, and order a tasting flight to try a few of these beers out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polyrhythm Brewing (@polyrhythmbrewing)

Polyrhythm Brewing

Address: 11635 145th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram