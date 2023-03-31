Darling, a new wine bar concept from a popular pop-up team, is opening next month in April.

Located at 9616 82nd Avenue NW, this new concept will have a menu that focuses on natural wines and small plates. It aims to be open sometime in April.

This is from the same team that brought YEG the Take Care Cafe pop-up, which was a hip little cafe that served delicious espresso drinks and baked goods.

The menu hasn’t been released yet, but the vibe will be casual. Guests can enjoy lunch and dinner here, as well as brunch on weekends.

Stay tuned for all updates on the exciting grand opening (and menu reveal) of this new space coming to Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by darling (@darling.yeg)

Darling

Address: 9616 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram