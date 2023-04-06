3 notable Edmonton restaurant closures you need to know about this week

If going out for a bite to eat is in your long weekend plans, you’ll want to look at this.

This week, a number of restaurants in the city, from A Bite of Brazil to Maki Maki, closed their doors for various reasons.

Before you head out the door, take a look at these three noteworthy restaurant closures in Edmonton.

A Bite of Brazil — a popular restaurant in Edmonton for authentic Brazilian cuisine — has officially closed. This restaurant, located at 10114 104th Street NW, officially closed its doors on Wednesday, March 29.

We will miss this spot and all of its fantastic Brazilian dishes, like the sweet cakes, the street food-style sandwiches, and the incredibly popular cheese bread.

The Violet Chocolate Co. — a popular handcrafted chocolate company in Edmonton — has announced it will be closing. The exact set date of closure has not yet been announced, but we will miss the chocolate that this spot created, like the lemon espresso, strawberry basil, and caramel toasted coconut, to name a few.

Maki Maki Japanese & Vietnamese Restaurant was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment. The inspector found several violations at the restaurant, including “significant evidence of a mouse infestation, including droppings on floors, shelves, counters, food preparation surfaces, food storage containers, moveable carts, etc.,” according to the written order from AHS.