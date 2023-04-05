Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is a huge global brand, and now the first location in Edmonton will be coming in 2024.

Serving up signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, this restaurant has many other choices for breakfast and a long list of lunch ones.

The spot will be part of EVER Square , the seven-building development on Calgary Trail and Gateway Blvd, just north of Whitemud Drive.

Calgary currently has two Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House locations, with a third on the way.

Breakfast plates, Benedicts, omelettes, and hashes are fantastic menu options here, but the chain has made a name for itself because of the pancakes, waffles, and French toast.

Cinnabun pancakes, New York strawberry cheesecake waffles, and Nutella Oreo waffles are just a few of the signature recipes you can find here.

If you opt for berries and cream, they’ll come topped with strawberries, blueberries, sweet cream, and a blueberry strawberry preserve.

There’s also an equally extensive lunch menu, with burgers, wraps, sandwiches, poutines, and more.

If you love a menu with delicious breakfast items and great lunch options, check out this spot.

Stay tuned for details on the opening of this new YEG location.

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House

Address: 4607 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

With files from Hogan Short