3 Edmonton restaurants that closed their doors recently

There have been a fair amount of restaurants closing in Edmonton over the course of the year, and a few more recently joined the list.

While there have been a lot of new spots opening up around YEG, it’s always sad to see any restaurant close down.

Here are three Edmonton restaurants that have closed recently.

This Edmonton rock ‘n’ roll bar, which served up local wine, beer, spirits, and snacks, sadly announced it would be shuttering its doors.

In October, Powerage announced it was “facing a number of issues” before revealing it would be closing down in November.

Address: 10643 124th Street NW, Edmonton

Edmonton sports bar Social Canadian House announced it would be closing down. However, the space has since been transformed into a new sports bar, Wild Wing, which, as you may have guessed, specializes in chicken wings with 101 different flavours on offer.

Address: 15845 97th Street NW, Edmonton

The beloved pretzel shop announced it would be closing its storefront after struggling to balance the retail and wholesale sides of its business. It’s one place that will be greatly missed.

Address: 12415 – 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

