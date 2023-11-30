Edmonton pizza shop ordered closed due to mouldy garlic, soiled laundry, "heavy infestation of rodents"

A Cosmic Pizza location on Edmonton’s southeast end has been ordered closed by Alberta Health Services due to a long list of health violations, including a “heavy infestation” of rodents in the facility, soiled laundry on the counters, and a lack of proper cleaning procedures.

The restaurant, located at 5021 22nd Avenue SW, was ordered closed by Alberta Health Services (AHS) on November 21, the inspection report shows.

In addition to rodents, inspectors found flour bags with mouse droppings and urine on them, “very dirty” food containers — which weren’t being cleaned regularly — and ground beef in the cooler that was “visibly undercooked.”

There were also problems with food storage and protection in the restaurant, as seen below.

“Heavy infestation of rodents noted in the facility. A live mouse was observed during the inspection. A heavy accumulation of urine and droppings was noted behind the customer dining table, at the front counter, where the boxes were stored, on the shelving units, behind the deli table and oven, by the mixer. Droppings were noted on food and food equipment,” the inspection report continues.

AHS also found that the facility was not following a proper manual dishwashing procedure or a cleaning schedule. Pest control records were also not available on site.

Daily Hive reached out to the Cosmic Pizza location for comment but did not hear back by the time of publishing.

Cosmic Pizza is a chain restaurant with more than 22 locations in Alberta.